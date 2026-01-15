Vanderbilt Commodores' unbeaten start came to an end on Wednesday night, but Mark Byington’s postgame assessment made it clear the Commodores were not spiraling, even after an 80-64 loss to Texas Longhorns.

Facing a surging Longhorns team in Austin, No. 10 Vanderbilt ran into a level of shot-making and physicality that proved difficult to overcome, especially late. After the game, Byington offered a measured evaluation that focused less on frustration and more on perspective.

“They played at a very high level, and losing to a team that plays that way, at that level, was tough to overcome,” said Byington. “We had it at four points, maybe it was 8:34 left, I could be wrong, but they made plays. End-of-the-shot-clock plays. Mark was very, very good today. I thought we had some good defensive possessions and he was still making shots against good defense. I thought we had our chances. We got it to four, then Texas made another great run and our offense went dry toward the end. I don’t think we played our best, but I don’t think we played bad either. Texas was really high level today….We weren't bad tonight. We played pretty well for a good portion of the game.”

Byington’s comments came after Texas controlled the second half behind a balanced attack. Center Matas Vokietaitis led all scorers with 22 points, repeatedly punishing Vanderbilt inside as the Longhorns exploited frontcourt mismatches. Tramon Mark followed with 21 points, including 16 after halftime, and knocked down four three-pointers, several of them coming in critical momentum-shifting moments.

Whenever Vanderbilt threatened to close the gap, Texas responded with timely execution, extending the lead to double digits down the stretch. Despite the final margin, Vanderbilt remained competitive for much of the night.

The Commodores briefly cut the deficit to four midway through the second half before Texas surged again, exactly the stretch Byington referenced in his postgame breakdown.

While the loss marked Vanderbilt’s first setback of the season, Byington’s tone suggested confidence rather than concern. The Commodores now have a valuable benchmark for SEC play — a reminder of the precision required to close games against elite opponents. How Vanderbilt responds in the coming weeks will define whether this defeat becomes a turning point or merely a lesson along the climb.