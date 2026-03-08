The Green Bay Packers could be ready to make a lot of moves this offseason. Green Bay already acquired Zaire Franklin from Indianapolis just days before NFL free agency. Now it seems that other NFL teams are sniffing around a pair of Packers offensive players.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote about the latest buzz just before NFL free agency kicks off this week.

He noted that Eagles WR A.J. Brown is not the only receiver garnering trade interest. In fact, Fowler named two Packers receivers who have come up in recent trade talks.

“Also, Brown isn't the only receiver potentially available,” Fowler wrote. “Baltimore's Rashod Bateman, Los Angeles' Quentin Johnston and Green Bay's Dontayvion Wicks have come up in my talks. Teams have interest in Green Bay's Jayden Reed, but I don't sense the Packers would trade him at this point.”

If the Packers do decide to trade either player, it could be now or never.

Both Reed and Wicks are on the final year of their rookie contracts. Christian Watson is also on the final year of his current contract.

Article Continues Below

All of this comes on the midst of Green Bay letting Romeo Doubs test free agency. Fowler noted that Doubs should have a strong market and is popular among NFL evaluators.

“Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs plans to hit the market. Talks with Green Bay did not result in a new deal. He'll have several suitors,” Fowler added. “The Patriots, Commanders and Titans are closely watching his market, along with the 49ers. Doubs is considered by some evaluators to be the best all-around receiver in the group.”

Doubs is set to cash in after an impressive 2025 season where he logged 55 receptions for 724 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The wide receiver position could end up being a big need for the Packers this offseason. Green Bay only has Matthew Golden and Savion Williams locked down as long-term options at the position.

It will be exciting to see how the Packers approach NFL free agency later this week.