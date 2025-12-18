College football teams around the nation are re-signing some of their key players to new NIL deals before the transfer portal officially opens in early January. The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies managed to bring back one of their top wide receivers, Mario Craver, after he agreed to sign a historic contract.

Reports indicate that Craver, who is a sophomore this season, will return for the 2026-27 campaign after signing a new deal that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in Texas A&M history, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The Aggies lock in one of their top contributors in the passing game for at least one more season.

“Mario Craver has inked a contract extension with Texas A&M, sources tell On3 Sports. The deal makes him the highest-paid WR in A&M history.”

Article Continues Below

Craver has played in 11 out of 12 games for the Aggies this season. He made a notable jump in production in this campaign in comparison to his freshman year. Mario Craver is entering Texas A&M's College Football Playoff game against the Miami Hurricanes with 52 receptions, 825 yards, and five total touchdowns (four receiving, one rushing), all of which are career highs.

This story is currently developing, and more information will be published soon.