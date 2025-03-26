VCU basketball already has a replacement for Ryan Odom in mind. The Rams are one of the model programs for making smart head coaching hires. Whether it's Jeff Capel, Anthony Grant, Shaka Smart, Will Wade, Mike Rhoades, or Ryan Odom, this athletic department has continually hired overachievers at this position over the past few decades. Now that its most recent leader is off the Virginia, VCU basketball is on the verge of hiring a new coach who was also in the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

Pete Thamel, a Senior Writer for ESPN, broke down who exactly that new target is over Twitter.

“VCU is targeting Bryant coach Phil Martelli Jr. to be the school’s next coach. A deal is expected to come together in the near future. He's 43-25 in two seasons at Bryant and led them to the NCAA Tournament this year.”

VCU basketball is trying to stay a step ahead and continue its dominance over the Atlantic 10

Phil Martelli Jr. comes from a decorated basketball family. The son of legendary Philadelphia area coach, Phil Martelli, the 43-year-old has paid his dues with 20 years as an assistant. Martelli Jr. then immediately had success when he was hired to lead Bryant in 2023. From a resume standpoint, the Bulldogs had perhaps its most outstanding season in program history under their second-year head coach. The team finished 23-12 overall and won both the America East regular season and conference tournament titles. This program ultimately received its second NCAA Tournament bid in school history.

Still, Martelli Jr. would be filling in large shoes left behind by Ryan Odom. The Rams were terrific in 2024-25, finishing this season 28-7 overall and 15-3 in the Atlantic 10. This team's season eventually ended in a first-round loss to BYU. The Rams have now made the NCAA Tournament in 14 out of the last 22 years and have won at least a game in The Big Dance on several occasions. Of course, the crowning achievement so far was when then-head coach Shaka Smart led this program from the First Four to the Final Four in 2011.

However, the Rams have not returned to the second weekend since that historic run more than a decade ago. When Phil Martelli Jr. is hired for this position, that will be the ultimate goal he will have in mind. Of course, that objective starts with VCU basketball maintaining its dominant status in the Atlantic 10. And it's fair to assume that will continue if Martelli Jr. is the slam dunk hire he looks to be. The Rams have made the tournament nine out of 13 years since joining the conference.