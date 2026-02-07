Ever since Villanova basketball's loss to the UConn Huskies in overtime on Jan. 24, the program has won three straight, including a huge 80-73 win over Georgetown on Saturday afternoon. With the young Villanova basketball team getting back on track with the win over Georgetown, the program was led by freshman guard Acaden Lewis.

In the win over the Hoyas, Lewis recorded 26 points on an efficient 11 of 15 shooting from the field, including hitting on three of five shots from beyond the arc. He would also have six assists, three rebounds, and three steals in the contest, as he was asked after the game what led to the explosive performance, via video from the Wildcats.

“Honestly, I was just here for it. I got a bunch of family here. I got my family right here behind me,” Lewis said with his team behind him for the interview. So I just came here to do what we always do; it's a business trip.”

Hear from @AcadenLewis after a career-high 26 in the dub over Georgetown! pic.twitter.com/TjAKV89RGh — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) February 7, 2026

Acaden Lewis speaks on the outlook of the Villanova basketball team

With Lewis making the transition to the Villanova basketball team, he's looking to bring the Wildcats a dynamic scorer for the foreseeable future, but the success of the team has been a collective effort. Lewis would speak on how his success came from his teammates, leading to a huge game.

“I mean, I was just gritty. We [were] all gritty,” Lewis said. “We was out there getting stops, running, my teammates found me. I created a couple bucketsm but it's the spacing from everybody that helped me out.”

Villanova has made an impact on the road, as shown in Saturday's game against Georgetown, with the Wildcats looking to ascend in the Big East.

“Especially on the road, we've been super tough,” Lewis said Saturday. “We were down at half, we're playing the away teams, all these teams are going at us, fans and everything. And we're here for everything, not ducking any smoke. So, I think we're just growing every game.”

The Villanova basketball team looks to make it four straight wins on Tuesday night against Marquette.