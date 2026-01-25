The Villanova Wildcats pushed the UConn Huskies to the brink on Saturday afternoon but came away empty-handed, falling 75–67 in overtime at a sold-out PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford. Villanova led for nearly 30 minutes of game time and held advantages late in regulation and early in overtime, but offensive woes in the extra period and an 8–0 closing run by UConn decided the outcome. The loss dropped the Wildcats to 15–5 overall and 6–3 in BIG EAST play, while the Huskies improved to 19–1 overall and 9–0 in conference action.

Villanova opened the game with an 8–0 run, holding UConn scoreless for the first 3:13. The Huskies responded with a 9–0 burst to grab the lead, but the Wildcats reclaimed control and maintained the advantage for most of the first half. Villanova shot 6-of-15 from three-point range (40.0 percent) before the break and limited UConn to 10-of-30 shooting overall (.333), including 3-of-11 from beyond the arc. The Wildcats went into halftime ahead 31–27 after a late three-pointer, despite being outscored in the paint. Duke Brennan produced seven points and six rebounds in the opening 20 minutes, while Devin Askew added eight points off the bench.

Early in the second half, a technical foul on Huskies coach Dan Hurley helped Villanova extend its lead to 39–33 with four straight free throws. Momentum shifted quickly as Solo Ball instigated a 9–0 UConn run, putting the Huskies up 42–39. The game turned into a series of exchanges, with the Wildcats answering behind timely three-pointers from Matt Hodge, Askew, and Tyler Perkins. With 1:07 remaining in regulation, Hodge buried his fourth three of the game to give Villanova a 61–59 lead, but Tarris Reed Jr. scored inside to tie it at 61. A turnover on the Wildcats' final possession gave the Huskies a chance to win it, but Villanova forced a stop to send the game to overtime.

The Wildcats struck first in the extra session on a right-wing three by Perkins, but that basket ended up being Villanova's final made field goal of the game. Over the five-minute overtime, the Wildcats shot 1-of-8 from the floor and missed their final seven attempts overall, while UConn closed with an 8–0 run. Alex Karaban and Silas Demary Jr. combined to deliver the final blow with late free throws and a driving layup.

Perkins and Brennan each recorded double-doubles for Villanova. Perkins finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists. Brennan posted 16 points and 14 rebounds. As a team, the Wildcats shot 20-of-59 from the field (33.9 percent), including 10-of-26 from three (38.5 percent), and 17-of-22 at the free-throw line (77.3 percent). Villanova grabbed 16 offensive rebounds but was outscored 32–20 in the paint and held without a field goal over the final 4:48 of overtime.

The Huskies were led by Ball's game-high 24 points, five three-pointers, five rebounds, and three assists. Karaban scored all 17 of his points after halftime and contributed eight rebounds. Demary Jr. chipped in 10 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals, while Reed Jr. added a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double. UConn shot 41.0 percent overall and turned 16 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points, extending its winning streak to 15 games and remaining unbeaten at PeoplesBank Arena this season.

Up next, the Huskies will return to campus to host Providence on Tuesday, while the Wildcats will roll out the welcome mat for the Friars on Friday.