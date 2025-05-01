New Villanova basketball coach Kevin Willard landed arguably his most important recruit in his early tenure by securing the commitment of top 2025 guard Acaden Lewis, a former Kentucky commit, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Willard and Villanova basketball were competing with St. John's, Georgia and Miami, and he chose the Wildcats after visiting those three other schools. Lewis reopened his recruitment on April 10. He explained why Villanova was his choice.

“The staff I ultimately had the most trust in was Nova,” Acaden Lewis said, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “We built a relationship since my sophomore year, when I first transferred to Sidwell. Kevin Willard and his staff were among the first high-major coaches to recruit me at Maryland. I have build a great relationship with them and have immense trust that I will thrive and they will let me be.”

When it comes to expectations for Lewis, he is expecting to play early on in his college career.

“I want to play, and I want the pressure on me and my teammates' shoulders to navigate and step up to a challenge,” Lewis said, via Givony. “Nova is a historic program built on winning, and I want to be a part of the revival.”

Lewis joins Chris Jeffrey and Nico Onyekwere as freshmen commits for Villanova basketball. Willard is bringing in five transfers as well in Malachi Palmer, Devin Askew, Duke Brennan, Bryce Lindsay, Braden Pierce and Zion Stanford.

Willard clearly has at brought in a significant amount of talent for year one with Villanova. In prior years before the transfer portal was instituted, it took longer to rebuild programs. It still might be of a building year for Villanova with all of the new pieces coming in and trying to fit together in a short amount of time, but the Wildcats do hold some hope to be competitive in Willard's first year as coach.