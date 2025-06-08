Danny Sprinkle and the Washington Huskies made a solid addition from the transfer portal, landing Desmond Claude from the USC Trojans.

Claude announced his decision to transfer from the Trojans to the Huskies on Sunday, per On3 insider Joe Tipton. He leaves USC after one season, averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Claude has been a journeyman throughout his collegiate career. He spent his freshman year with the Xavier Musketeers before joining the Trojans the following year. With his entry to Washington, this will mark his third collegiate stop.

What's next for Washington after adding Desmond Claude

Desmond Claude joins the Washington Huskies as a junior, making his talent a solid pickup for head coach Danny Sprinkle.

Claude impressed at several points throughout last season with the Trojans. He had two games where he scored 30 or more points, grabbing 30 points at Rutgers (Feb. 23) and 31 in a win against No. 13 Illinois on the road (Jan. 11). The forward led the squad in scoring as he stood out as one of the best in the Big 12 conference. His efforts allowed him to receive NABC All-Pacific District Second Team honors and an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection.

He will look to play a major role in helping Washington return to contention. Sprinkle completed his first season with the program after leaving Utah State within two seasons. It was a rough start to his time with the Huskies, going 13-18 overall as it includes a disappointing 4-16 showing in Big Ten Play. The team finished bottom in the conference with the worst record of the season.

Washington averaged 71.6 points on 44.5% shooting from the field, including 34.4% from beyond the arc. However, they gave up 75.5 points on shooting splits of 46.8% and 35.4%, losing contests by a margin of 3.9 points per game.

Sprinkle and the Huskies will look to bounce back strong next season by using this offseason to regroup. By adding Claude, who will add a solid dimension on offense, their ceiling may look better than before.