The West Virginia Mountaineers will bring in a new era for the men's basketball program after hiring Ross Hodge to be their next head coach.

Hodge made the announcement official on Wednesday, leaving the North Texas Mean Green after eight seasons. He stated in his press release about how proud he was to take the Mountaineers' job and gave his thanks to North Texas for helping him grow.

“I have such respect for the toughness, grit and pride of the people of West Virginia, and my hope is that we can reflect that with how out team competes on the court. I understand the great responsibility of continuing the tradition of Mountaineer basketball and sincerely appreciate the trust and belief of Wren Baker, Presidents Gee and Benson and the rest of the administration,” Hodge said.

“We loved out time in Denton and the many meaningful relationships we established over the last eight years. We are forever grateful for the afforded to use by Jared Mosely.”

What's next for West Virginia after hiring Ross Hodge

Hiring Ross Hodge indicates a solid direction for the West Virginia Mountaineers to take, hiring a head coach from the mid-major level to help elevate the standard of their program.

Hodge served as the Mean Green's head coach for the last two seasons, the first five being as an assistant. He was successful at the helm, finishing with a 46-23 overall record (24-12 AAC) as he led North Texas to two NIT appearances.

Hodge will look to bring a West Virginia squad back to relevancy after an inconsistent 2024-25 campaign. The Mountaineers finished with a 19-13 overall record, having gone 10-10 in Big 12 Play. They averaged 68.2 points on 42.5% shooting from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 3.3 points per game.

The Mountaineers will have high hopes for Hodge, looking to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing the last two editions. They will also look forward to the progress he makes, seeking their first deep run in the tourney since 2010, when they last reached the Final Four.