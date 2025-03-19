As the NCAA Tournament first round inches closer, it’s officially gut-check time for bracket visionaries. The consensus since Champ Week concluded on Sunday, is to pick chalk. The favorites are here for a reason. But that only feels like the right strategy up until the clock strikes noon ET on Thursday. This is what March Madness is all about.

Among the No. 1 seeds in the 68-team field, Duke basketball is Goliath. A strong roster, coupled with having college basketball’s top superstar in Cooper Flagg, has made them special.

Their opening weekend competition? Not so much.

But March offers a chance to think outside the box, go against the grain and reveal some upsets. As J.P. says in the movie “Angels In The Outfield,” it could happen.

Even to the Blue Devils.

Can Duke basketball avoid defeat ahead of Sweet Sixteen?

Truth be told, they can. Witnessing head coach Jon Scheyer's squad put the critics to rest in the ACC tournament after Flagg exited the quarterfinal matchup against Georgia Tech was a huge confidence booster. In the 74-71 semifinal victory against North Carolina, Duke scored efficiently as a collective group – with five of its eight available players scoring in double-figures.

The 73-62 conference title win over Louisville was close to the same, as Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor led the way in both Flagg absences. Simply put, the Blue Devils don’t view themselves as a one-man wrecking crew like much of the public does.

The leader of the East region, Duke will get the winner of American and Mount St. Mary's in the No. 16 play-in game.

Will Cooper Flagg's injury be an issue?

While Wednesday will provide a better evaluation of Duke's Round 1 opponent, it's quite clear that a rare 16-1 upset won't be a popular pick, especially if Duke is fully healthy.

However, Flagg has missed his last two games with the Blue Devils, and his status is still being monitored ahead of Friday. Flagg suffered a left ankle sprain against GT, per John Leuzzi of USA Today.

“From my perspective, it's full steam ahead. I want to get Coop back as quickly as I can, and he wants to do the same. Obviously, tomorrow is important. Today was an off day, we got back late (from the ACC tournament),” Scheyer said Sunday. “We are hoping he can start to progress starting tomorrow with doing some on-court work and then build up to where he can practice later in the week.

“Our goal is for Friday. No question about that.”