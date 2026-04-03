Michigan basketball has sparked “Fab Five” memories ahead of its latest Final Four appearance. Jalen Rose, Chris Webber and company can't suit up versus Arizona. But head coach Dusty May became honest about their impact.

The famed crew of the early 1990s galvanized college basketball. Rose, Webber, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King are still the last all-freshman tandem to lead a team into the National Championship game. All five brought a bravado and stellar play that sparked deep March Madness runs.

May was a 15-year-old teenager watching the legendary Wolverines. Which includes watching them fall twice on the championship stage against Duke and North Carolina.

Except the head coach made sure to give the five their roses when addressing reporters Thursday.

“Other than Michael Jordan…I don't think there's ever been a group [that's] changed the culture for the better of our sport [more] than the Fab Five,” May told the media.

"Other than Michael Jordan… I don't think there's ever been a group [that's] changed the culture for the better of our sport [more] than the Fab Five." 🔥 The Fab Five's impact on basketball is a lasting one for HC Dusty May 🙌 https://t.co/SSwde7H8Nr pic.twitter.com/H8C2l8vldZ — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) April 2, 2026

May aims to complete what the legendary group never got a chance to do: Bring the title back to Ann Arbor.

Michigan, though, has a dry spell to end too. The Wolverines haven't won the NCAA Basketball title since 1989 after defeating Seton Hall. All five members of the Fab Five were still in high school during that time. Even the head coach was a young teen in Terre Haute, Ind., when the Wolverines celebrated the crown.

May has one more redemption angle heading into Saturday. He led Florida Atlantic to the surprise round of four run in 2023. But San Diego State snatched the soul out of his Owls off a buzzer beater, denying FAU an appearance in the title game.