Wisconsin basketball bolstered its experience ahead of the 2025-26 season. The Badgers secured a March Madness guard who knows the Final Four well and comes via San Diego State.

Wisconsin landed Nick Boyd from the college basketball transfer portal, Evan Flood of 247Sports revealed on Sunday. Boyd recently guided the Aztecs to the NCAA Tournament as a First Four qualifier. He's Wisconsin's third transfer in the last two days. The Badgers added Andrew Rohde via Virginia in the portal. Portland forward Austin Rapp arrived to Madison on Sunday as well. Boyd, though, is the only one who knows how to make a Final Four run.

The 6-foot-3 guard Boyd averaged a career-best 13.4 points per game with the Mountain West Conference powerhouse. He even dropped 23 points on nationally ranked Gonzaga during the Players Era Festival tournament. He also scored 24 and 20 points in two meetings against Boise State during the regular season.

Boyd also averaged 3.9 rebounds and assists per game. Ironically, he played for the school he once lost to on college basketball's biggest stage.

Who new Wisconsin guard played for before San Diego State

Boyd shot the basketball and dished passes for Florida Atlantic during a time Dusty May coached the Owls.

That means the guard played for FAU's first-ever Final Four team. The one that breezed through the season 35-4 overall.

But that Owls team also faced the Aztecs. And that Houston battle ended in heartbreaking fashion for Boyd and the Owls. San Diego State erased a 14-point deficit to win 72-71 at NRG Stadium. Lamont Butler hit the final shot with one second left.

Boyd ended the night scoring 12 points for FAU. He ended that campaign averaging 8.9 PPG. The native of Garnerville, New York played one more season at Boca Raton before heading to the portal.

The point guard, again, landed at the place that ended his Final Four run. Boyd started in all 31 games for SDSU. But his Aztecs got routed out of the arena against North Carolina 95-68. Boyd tied for the team lead with only 12 points against the Tar Heels.