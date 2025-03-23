Arguably the best game of the first three days of March Madness happened late on Saturday night in Denver. No. 3 seed Wisconsin basketball and No. 6 seed BYU clashed in a high-scoring affair with plenty of drama and some great shotmaking for all 40 minutes.

In addition to the offensive firepower on display on both sides, we almost witnessed one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the NCAA Tournament. BYU led Wisconsin by nine points, 89-80, with just two minutes to go in the game before the Badgers stormed back. In the end, superstar John Tonje had a chance to tie or win the game, but his baseline jumper fell short and the Cougars escaped with a 91-89 victory.

After the game, Tonje spoke on the final possession, where he failed to get off a quality look via Wisconsin beat writer Benjamin Worgull.

“Try to get downhill,” Tonje said on his plan for Wisconsin's final possession. “I got kind of stopped around the block. At that point, I didn't know what options I had (and) tried to go up with it.”

Tonje need up not being able to turn the corner and get all the way to the rim, which led to the contested shot that fell short. However, despite the lack of a quality look, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was also happy with the way that things turned out, per Worgull.

“We were in a flat alignment with some bumping,” Gard said of Wisconsin's final play. “You trust your player. Put your ball in your best player's hands and let him go make a play.”

Of course, it's hard to be mad at the plan that Wisconsin had on the final trip based on the season that Tonje has had and the game that he had on Saturday. He set a new Wisconsin NCAA Tournament record with 37 points and carried the offense for much of the second half, knocking down 3-pointers, finishing at the rim and getting to the free throw line at will.

If Tonje had been able to get to 39, this Wisconsin basketball tea would have had all of the momentum heading into overtime. Instead, BYU is heading to the Sweet 16 in its first season under new head coach Kevin Young.