The New York Jets remained one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, despite the addition of new head coach Aaron Glenn. Despite the frustrating campaign, a new report says that Glenn won't be fired at the end of the season.

“Aaron Glenn’s job is safe, and agents around the league are operating with the understanding that his position won’t be open. Woody Johnson and the Jets organization recognize this rebuild will take time,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini posted to X, formerly Twitter.

This report is in contrast to others that have said Glenn is on the hot seat. The Jets are 3-11 this year and the worst team in the AFC East. New York has struggled on defense, allowing a whopping 397 points to opposing teams this year.

New York is missing the playoffs yet again. The Jets haven't been to the postseason since 2010. New York also hasn't had a winning season for the last decade. Times have been very tough for fans of the franchise.

Aaron Glenn has struggled in his first NFL season as head coach

Glenn used to play for the Jets, during his tenure as an NFL player. He previously worked as defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions.

The Jets have been in a lot of games this season, but struggled to find wins. In a loss to the Denver Broncos in Europe, New York put together one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history. The Jets finished the game with -10 passing yards.

Glenn has acknowledged that this season hasn't gone the way he wanted. His New York squad lost their first seven games of the year, before finally posting his first win.

“Patience is a virtue. Glenn believes the results will come later — and Johnson agrees. For now, the Jets are building the foundation … and betting on the long game,” Russini added in her report.

The Jets have games remaining against the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. New York has lost back-to-back contests.