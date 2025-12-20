The 11-3 New England Patriots face the Baltimore Ravens in a pivotal Week 16 matchup, and the defense will do so without its most productive tackler. As the Patriots vs. Ravens showdown approaches, the injury to Robert Spillane raises questions for a team fighting to maintain control of the AFC East entering the final stretch of the regular season.

The 30-year-old linebacker and leader of the Patriots’ defense has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s road matchup vs. Baltimore. He leads the team through 15 weeks with 97 total tackles and serves as a central communicator for the New England front seven, making his absence especially notable against one of the league’s most physical rushing attacks.

In an article written by ESPN's Mike Reiss, he detailed the status of Spillane as relayed by head coach Mike Vrabel, while noting how the Patriots’ Week 16 defensive plans must shift without their top run stopper.

“New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane, who leads the team with 97 tackles, has been ruled out for Sunday night's road game against the Baltimore Ravens because of a left ankle injury.”

With Spillane unavailable, Jack Gibbens will step into the starting role and assume defensive signal-caller responsibilities, a role he previously handled in Week 15. Christian Elliss will start alongside Gibbens as the Pats attempt to stabilize a defense that has shown recent slippage stopping the run.

The challenge intensifies against a Baltimore offense powered by Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. Headed into Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season, the Ravens boast the league’s third-ranked rushing attack, averaging 146.2 rushing yards per game. Baltimore also leads the NFL in yards per carry at 5.2 per attempt, placing additional strain on a Patriots front seven now missing its most reliable tackler.

Despite the setback, the Patriots still control their playoff destiny. A win Sunday night would clinch a postseason berth and steady the division race. How the New England defense responds without Spillane may ultimately determine whether the Patriots leave Baltimore with momentum or lingering questions heading into the final weeks of the NFL season.