Although college basketball coaches don't like the transfer portal, Richard Pitino had some thoughts about it. After Xavier basketball hired Pitino following Sean Miller's departure to Texas, some questioned the move.

People feel there isn't a sense of loyalty in the sport anymore. On the Rich Eisen Show, the new head coach feels that his colleagues have been hypocritical in their criticism of the transfer portal.

“I think we’ll keep moving on and we’ll be fine,” Pitino said. “I think the hardest part is for the coaches, and maybe the fans. Because they may get attached to somebody and they move on. I don’t think as coaches we’re any better than the players, I broke my contract in New Mexico to leave.

“I don’t think I’m a bad person, and I don’t think I’m not loyal. Was I chasing the money? No, I thought it was a great opportunity for me. So the biggest thing for the players is just to help us win this year. If you help us win it’s going to help increase your value, and if you have other opportunities we’ll support you.”

Xavier basketball HC Richard Pitino sees transfer portal frustration

Some of Pitino's colleagues around the country have mocked the transfer portal and players leaving. Even though Xavier basketball targeted Pitino, he doesn't understand the coaches frustrations.

While some of the rules don't make much sense, coaches should be held to the same standard. For instance, Maryland head coach Kevin Willard essentially said he was talking to Villanova midway through the Terrapins tournament run.

Another example would be current NC State Will Wade. The latter spoke with the university before McNeese State squared off in the NCAA tournament. Although there are ways to go about it, coaches can't have their cake and eat it too.

One of the most outspoken people on the subject has been Jay Bilas. Every time a top head coach leaves for a different university, he's usually posted the same response. Bilas hopes for the same accountability players receive, for the coaches.

The Coaches’ Portal is ALWAYS open. The question is, why isn’t the NCAA system complaining about “tampering,” “commitment,” or “loyalty” as it does with player decisions? That’s what hypocrisy looks like. If you want players to stay in place, collectively bargain or sign them to… https://t.co/ocEQhCQnIS — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

At the end of the day, Pitino's reason was simply for the opportunity. After winning the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2017, he took a trip to the MWC and won the 2025 Coach of the Year with New Mexico.

Moving to the Big East is a great opportunity for Pitino. However, he never called out the transfer portal and his players for hopping in.

Pitino knows an opportunity, and the chance to capitalize on it is huge, whether a coach or player.