Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning exploited a loophole with the 12 men on the field penalty on Saturday against Ohio State. Late in the game, the Buckeyes were driving with a chance to win it. Lanning purposefully sent 12 players on the field for a play knowing that the clock would still run and that it would give his defense a better chance to get a stop. Now, the NCAA has closed the loophole and the team accepting the penalty can choose to reset the clock to the time before the play.

“NEWS: The NCAA has closed the loophole for illegal substitutions after Oregon's 12-man penalty vs. Ohio State,” On3 said in a post.

It was a smart tactic used by Dan Lanning, and it helped the Oregon football team win the game. However, we won't see that tactic used ever again.