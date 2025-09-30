We are going to see a lot of shakeup in our College Football Top 25 Week 6 Power Rankings after some huge games went down over the weekend. There were a couple of big ones in the SEC as Alabama beat Georgia on the road, and Ole Miss took down LSU. In the Big Ten, Oregon went in the White Out at Penn State and earned a victory in double OT. We also saw a major upset as Florida State fell to Virginia. Let's take a look at how these results impacted our top 25:

1. Oregon

Oregon went on the road and took down Penn State in what is as known as the most difficult environment in college football. That's the best win that any team has, and the Ducks our the first team in our college football top 25.

2. Ohio State

Ohio State got a good fight from Washington, but the Buckeyes' stingy red zone defense ended up being the difference. Big win on the road.

3. Miami

Miami had a well-deserved bye week last week, and the team will be back in action this Saturday at Florida State. A win in this one and the Hurricanes are sitting pretty in the ACC.

4. Ole Miss

Ole Miss takes a big jump in our power rankings this week after taking down LSU. The Rebels are now the highest-ranked team in the SEC.

5. Alabama

Not far behind Ole Miss is Alabama. We quickly went from the sky falling in Tuscaloosa and fans wanting Kalen DeBoer fired to the Crimson Tide looking like one of the best teams in the country. DeBoer needed to beat Georgia, and he did.

6. Texas A&M

Texas A&M picked up another impressive win over the weekend against Auburn. The Aggies are looking good under Mike Elko.

7. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is without John Mateer for a few weeks, and that will be tough. The Sooners look like a threat in the SEC with Mateer, so they need to weather the storm while he's out.

8. Penn State

Penn State suffered another tough loss in a big game, but everything is still in front of the Nittany Lions. The fans know that, but there is not a lot of faith that James Franklin can get it done.

9. Georgia

Georgia couldn't get it done at home against Alabama, but the opportunities are there. The Bulldogs are still good enough to make a run at the SEC title.

10. Texas

Texas will finally have a somewhat difficult test this weekend at Florida. The Gators aren't great, but it should be a bigger challenge than what the Longhorns have seen lately.

11. Indiana

After dismantling Illinois the week prior, Indiana almost suffered an upset loss against Iowa. The Hawkeyes gave the Hoosiers all they could handle, but Curt Cignetti's squad got the job done.

12. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders were on a bye last week, and they remain the top team in the Big 12 in our top 25.

13. LSU

LSU was ranked in the top five going into the weekend, but a loss to Ole Miss sends the Tigers way down in the polls. LSU has some work to do to become a true threat in the SEC.

14. Tennessee

After nearly taking down Georgia, Tennessee was taken to the limits against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs almost pulled off the upset, but the Volunteers got it done in overtime.

Article Continues Below

15. Iowa State

Iowa State is still undefeated, but there have been some close calls. The Cyclones are one of the top teams in the Big 12, but Texas Tech has looked like the better team.

16. Notre Dame

A lot of people expected a close game between Notre Dame and Arkansas, but the Fighting Irish had other plans. Quarterback CJ Carr looks outstanding, and it would be surprising if Notre Dame loses another game in the regular season.

17. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt is still undefeated, and if the Commodores can somehow pull off another upset against Alabama this weekend, they will have a fighting chance at the College Football Playoff.

18. Michigan

Michigan was on a bye last week, and the team will be back in action on Saturday against Wisconsin.

19. Florida State

The Seminoles suffered the big upset of the weekend, losing to Virginia. Florida State needs to find a way to take down Miami.

20. Missouri

Missouri isn't getting as much attention as other teams in the SEC, but the Tigers are still undefeated. It will be interesting to see how long this keeps up.

21. Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech needed a big comeback to take down Wake Forest over the weekend. The Yellow Jackets got it done in OT to stay undefeated.

22. Illinois

Illinois is back in the rankings after a big win against USC. That's how you bounce back from an embarrassing defeat.

23. USF

USF is still the only Group of Five team in our College Football Top 25 Power Rankings. The Bulls could make a run to the CFP.

24. BYU

BYU got tested against Colorado last weekend, and the team found a way to get the job done. The Cougars are still undefeated.

25. Arizona State

Lastly, Arizona State is back in the top 25 after a huge win against TCU. The Sun Devils needed to get that win, and they found a way. They are still alive in the Big 12.