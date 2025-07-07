Florida football is loading up on the four-star talent for 2026. This time they edged out Miami for a standout linebacker on the college football recruiting trail.

Malik Morris is heading to “The Swamp.” The Lakeland, Florida native turned down the Hurricanes and chose his other in-state option, per Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals. Florida even beat out Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M for the 6-foot-1, 250-pound LB.

Head coach Billy Napier and company secure a pivotal win over a Hurricanes team that's red hot on the recruiting trail. Including flipping former Florida cornerback commit Jaelan Waters during the spring.

The Gators now boost their future linebacking core with the local star Morris. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports loves the tenacity Morris brings — even using a fierce dog breed to describe his game on the field.

“Pit bull of a linebacker that sees the game better than most his age as he breaches gaps and gets ball carries on the ground,” Ivins began. “Extremely active in the box as he seeks and plays through contact. Quick to read with and diagnose with his eyes and can swiftly change course, if needed.”

Napier is getting a future feisty box linebacker with strong eye awareness. Morris isn't Florida's lone four-star win, though.

Florida stocking up on 4-stars via recruiting trail

Napier and his staff have a Gators fan base to win over this fall. It often starts with who Florida recruits.

And the Gators have successfully pulled in multiple four-star talents for this 2026 cycle.

Kendall Guervil bolstered the defensive line by choosing Florida Wednesday. The massive 6-foot-5, 315-pounder chose Florida over Texas and annual in-state rival Florida State.

Desmond Green helped strengthen the other trenches. The four-star interior offensive lineman committed to the Gators on June 26. Green spurned SEC rival Georgia for Florida. The Saint Stephen, South Carolina native even said no to an in-state opportunity from the Gamecocks.

Florida added one more four-star win in June. Running back Carsyn Baker turned down FSU and Ohio State for the Gators on June 14. Florida officially launched its four-star recruiting blitz by grabbing four-star safety Kaiden Hall on June 3.

Napier and his coaching staff now have 16 total verbal commits and currently hold the No. 15 spot for national recruiting rankings.