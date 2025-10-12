Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers landed a talented prospect in the trenches, seeing offensive tackle Johnnie Jones Jr. make his commitment to the program.

Jones announced his pledge to the Tigers on Saturday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Bradenton, Fla., he chose the Tigers over the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions. He was also a former commit to the UCLA Bruins, reversing course after the team fired head coach Deshaun Foster.

Jones stands out as a four-star lineman with a 91 score on 247Sports. He is the 13th-best player at his position, the 19th-best in the state of Florida, and the 151st-best player in the 2026 class. His composite score of 0.9466 lists him at ninth, 17th and 122nd in those respective categories.

“Scratchcard of an offensive tackle prospect that looks to have the size and athleticism to man the left side of a line at the game’s highest levels. Blessed with a prototypical frame as he measured right around 6-foot-6, 315 pounds summer before junior year and came in with a near 7-foot-1 wingspan,” Scouting Director Andrew Ivins said.

“Much more versed in run blocking than he is in pass protection at this stage as he has primarily been tasked with moving people in a downhill, power-based scheme that features plenty of misdirection. Displays the ability to not only get low in a three-point stance, but can shoot out of it and strike opponents. Will match and mirror with his agility once engaged, but needs to get better at finding and maintaining leverage. Must also learn how to sync up his hands and feet while trying to extend the arc. Might not be the most polished corner protector as he needs plenty of technical refinement, but is the type of big man that has a higher ceiling than most given the combination of his reach and dexterity.”

What lies ahead for Missouri after landing Johnnie Jones Jr.

Article Continues Below

It's a solid pickup for Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers to have. Landing Johnnie Jones Jr. in their 2026 recruiting class will serve to bolster their depth in the offensive line.

In the meantime, Missouri will progress through the 2025 college football season. They boast a 5-1 record, coming off their first defeat to the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. They beat the likes of Central Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, South Carolina, and UMass prior to playing Alabama.

The No. 14 Tigers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Auburn Tigers on Oct. 18.