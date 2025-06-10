The Missouri football team picked up a nice commitment on Monday as three-star 2026 tight end Isaac Jensen announced that he will play for the Tigers. Jensen had previously narrowed his list of college options down to four schools, and the other teams competing for his commitment were Texas A&M, Florida State and Iowa State. At the end of the day, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz won the battle.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Isaac Jensen has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 230 TE from Omaha, NE chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Florida State, & Iowa State.”

Isaac Jensen had a message to share upon his commitment to the Missouri football team:

“MIZ! Let’s work!!” Jensen said.

Article Continues Below

Jensen is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #760 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #41 TE and the #5 player in the state of Nebraska. Jensen currently attends Millard South High School in Omaha, NE. Jensen did get an offer from home state Nebraska, but Missouri is the place for him.

Missouri needed this commitment as the team is off to a slow start in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Tigers certainly need to pick things up, but the good news is that there is plenty of time to turn things around before this cycle wraps up. The summer months are when a lot of prospects announce their decisions, so we should get a good idea of how good this Missouri recruiting class will be in the next few months.

With this commitment from Isaac Jensen, the Missouri football recruiting class now has four members. The Tigers have landed commitments from zero five-stars, three four-stars and one three-star. Missouri now has the #68 recruiting class in the country, but that ranking should rise during the next few months.

The Missouri football team has been trending in the right direction during the past couple of seasons, but it needs to keep up on the recruiting trail to continue the success. It will be interesting to see how this 2026 class ends up taking shape.