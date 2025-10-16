Alabama football is playing like the Crimson Tide of old. This time Kalen DeBoer spearheaded three victories against nationally ranked conference foes. Tennessee becomes the fourth consecutive ranked team and SEC obstacle to scale.

Ty Simpson energizes the 2025 Tide with his fast 2025 start. Simpson is already predicted to go off on the Volunteers — further fueling his Heisman Trophy campaign.

But how will the rest of the Tide fare inside Bryant-Denny Stadium? Especially with last year's 24-17 loss likely fresh on the minds of last year's Alabama players?

Time to dip into some bold predictions for No. 6 Alabama's newest SEC test in the form of No. 11 Tennessee.

Alabama will go after Tennessee's pass defense right away

DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb run a multiple look on offense. But we doubt both will hand the football off to start the opening drive on offense. Especially with Jam Miller still on his way back from a concussion.

Both coaches look prime to test this flaw on the side of the Vols: Their pass defense.

Tennessee averages 4.3 sacks per game — so getting after the passer isn't the issue. But covering wide receivers and tight ends has risen as Tennessee's fatal flaw.

Alabama is facing the SEC's second-worst pass defense. All the more reason Simpson will attack vertically and intermediately to test this defense.

Joey Aguilar will test Alabama, though

Tennessee brings its own dynamic weapons who'll test ‘Bama.

It begins with Joey Aguilar, the Vols' newest star quarterback. He's already delivered a pair of 300-yard campaigns already; a 371-yard outing against Georgia then 335 against Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-3 QB can make plays with his legs, too. He's averaging 4.5 yards a carry while completing 64.8% of his throws.

Aguilar comes with his own motivation in tow. He and Tennessee lost to their last ranked opponent this season in Georgia. Now he gets the opportunity to halt Alabama's SEC title pursuit in front of their rabid fanbase.

Game comes down to best QB play in final sequence

The last time Alabama hosted a ranked foe inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, they beat an overmatched Vanderbilt team and made the Commodores one dimensional.

Tennessee looks like it presents more balance offensive under head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols feature three wide receiving options who've caught more than 25 passes already (Mike Matthews, Chris Brazzell II and Braylon Staley). Plus feature DeSean Bishop averaging an impressive 7.6 yards per game (the running back is probable for Saturday).

But this game comes down to who has the best QB play in the final sequences. Tennessee games have gone down to the wire the last two weeks. Alabama settled for two three-point wins in the last three games.

Whoever plays the best fourth quarter between Aguilar and Simpson will dictate the outcome of Saturday's game.

Alabama-Tennessee goes into overtime, but the winner is?

Before unveiling the winner, let's acknowledge both look like SEC title threats. They're spearheaded by strong coaching, stout QB play, come with a deep arsenal of wideouts, and these teams have a lot on the line here.

But it's Alabama facing the most pressure here. DeBoer has silenced so many critics after the infamous Week 1 loss to Florida State. He's beating the ranked foes at ‘Bama like his predecessor Nick Saban once did.

Yet all it takes is one loss to reignite the criticism. He can't ill-afford to lose this top 25 battle in front of his own fans.

The nation gets treated to another Alabama-Tennessee classic — but Simpson's hot streak continues as ‘Bama prevails in overtime 37-31.