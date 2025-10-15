On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama football program moved to 5-1 on the 2025 college football season with a narrow 27-24 road win over the Missouri Tigers. It was another strong game for Ty Simpson and the Alabama offense, and although the Tide haven't been dominant in any of their SEC wins so far, they remain undefeated in conference play through three games.

Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide didn't make it through the game against Missouri unscathed from an injury perspective, as star running back Jam Miller went down with a concussion in the fourth quarter that forced him to exit the contest.

On Wednesday, head coach Kalen DeBoer gave the latest update on Miller's recovery heading into this week's highly anticipated home matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.

“Alabama running back Jam Miller is viewed as questionable for Tennessee, per Kalen DeBoer. Suffered a concussion against Missouri,” reported Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Miller missed the opening three games of the season with a separate injury before making his return against Georgia in Week 4, helping Alabama to pull off an upset in that game.

Alabama fans will certainly hope to see the star out on the field on Saturday against Tennessee.

A roller coaster season for the Crimson Tide

Article Continues Below

After Alabama football's Week 1 loss against Florida State, many fans were quick to bury the Crimson Tide altogether and get started searching for a new head coach to replace Kalen DeBoer.

However, since that point, the Crimson Tide seem to have had the epiphany that they are still arguably the most talented team in college football, and have put that revelation to work in winning their next five consecutive games.

As previously mentioned, up next for Alabama is a home matchup against the number 11 ranked Tennessee Volunteers, who also enter this contest at 5-1. However, if Alabama can continue to move the ball down the field the way they have in their first three SEC games, they'll feel confident about their chances of picking up the win in front of their home fans.

Alabama and Tennessee are set to kick off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.