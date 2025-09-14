The Alabama Crimson Tide dialed up some creativity in their Week 3 matchup against Wisconsin, pulling off a trick play that instantly made highlight reels. Sophomore receiver Ryan Williams was the star of the moment, turning a flea-flicker into a 75-yard touchdown — Alabama’s longest play from scrimmage so far in 2025.

The play came at the start of the second half. Quarterback Ty Simpson handed the ball off before it was pitched back twice — first to Germie Bernard, then back to Simpson. From there, Simpson fired to his left on a screen pass to Williams, who did the rest. The former five-star recruit showed off his speed and vision, weaving through the Badgers’ defense for the explosive score.

Williams had already been one of the most anticipated breakout players for Alabama this season, and this play only underscored why. After missing the Louisiana Monroe game while recovering from a concussion, he returned against Wisconsin with a bang.

Article Continues Below

Off a flea-flicker screen, Ryan Williams races 75 yards for the TD 😳pic.twitter.com/xnA03f4xTv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 13, 2025

For head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, the call highlighted their willingness to blend creativity with execution. Plays like this also keep defenses honest, giving quarterback Ty Simpson and the Tide’s deep receiver group more space to work with as the season progresses.

Alabama entered this Wisconsin game looking to secure a crucial win before the Georgia showdown, and the Crimson Tie avoided any trap game by earning a 38-14 victory. With Williams back in form, the Tide showed that they not only have the depth but also the explosiveness to remain a contender in the SEC and College Football Playoff race.