On Sept. 13, Alabama WR Ryan Williams will mark his return following his absence due to a concussion. He will be making his way back in time for No.19 Alabama's Week 3 matchup against Wisconsin.

Pete Nakos of On3Sports.com confirmed the news of his return on Wednesday. Additionally, head coach Kalen DeBoer provided updates on the status of player injuries, per Nick Kelly of AL.com.

He said in reference to Williams, “We expect him to play”. Additionally, DeBoear said that LB Jah-Marien Latham, RB Jam Miller, and DL Tim Keenan III will be “game-time decisions”. Furthermore, he said that TE Danny Lewis “will be out this weekend still”.

Also, Alabama's RB Jam Miller's status remains unknown in the lead-up to Saturday. Miller had broken his collarbone during a scrimmage in August.

On Aug. 30, Williams played during the season opener against Florida State. He finished with five receptions and 30 receiving yards in the 31-17 loss.

Williams is in his sophomore season with Alabama. Last year, he finished with 865 receiving yards and 48 receptions. Additionally, he had 48 rushing yards on four carries.

Also, Williams's NIL deal with Nike makes him the second-highest-paid wide receiver in college football. Altogether, he has a net worth of $1.2 million behind Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith.

The current state of a hobbled Alabama roster

Though Williams will make his return, other injured Alabama players are still awaiting for their potential comeback.

Jah-Marien Latham sustained a lower-body injury. Keenan III sustained an ankle injury and didn't play in Alabama's 73-0 victory over LA-Monroe on Sept. 6.

Offensive Guard Jaeden Roberts is out with a concussion and no timetable for return at this time.

DL Jeremiah Beaman is out for the reason due to a lower-body injury sustained during practice. As a result, Alabama is relying on younger talent to fill in the gaps and particularly reoriented their offensive line. Senior OL Geno VanDeMark is filling in for Roberts.