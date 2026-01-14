The Alabama Crimson Tide has navigated a transformative offseason defined by high-stakes decisions from its core leaders. Star quarterback Ty Simpson recently made headlines by choosing to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, despite reportedly receiving massive NIL offers to stay in college.

Simpson explained that his loyalty to the program and his desire to protect his legacy in Tuscaloosa outweighed the financial incentives, which included a reported 6.5 million offer from Miami and similar interest from Ole Miss and Tennessee.

By submitting his draft paperwork and accepting a Senior Bowl invitation, Simpson officially ended his tenure at Alabama, prioritizing his professional dreams over becoming a high-priced transfer elsewhere.

Providing a significant boost to Kalen DeBoer's 2026 roster, two other elite talents have decided to take a different path. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported on X that standout safety Keon Sabb and star edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre are both currently expected to return to college for another season instead of leaving for the NFL.

This news is a major victory for the Crimson Tide coaching staff, as scouts have viewed both defenders as potential Day 2 NFL draft prospects. Their return ensures that the defense retains high-level experience and athleticism in the secondary and on the line, providing a much-needed foundation for a unit undergoing several changes.

The program continues to manage defensive attrition as other players seek opportunities through the transfer portal. Defensive end Jordan Renaud recently announced his departure from the program, further thinning the depth at the edge position.

Renaud, a former top-60 recruit who appeared in all 15 games last season, earned starts in the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. His exit, combined with the departures of LT Overton to the draft and Keon Keeley to Notre Dame, means the staff will rely heavily on returning stars like Pierre to lead the defensive front.

The coaching staff is now focused on building around this veteran core while integrating new talent through the portal and recruiting. For the Crimson Tide, balancing these high-profile exits with strategic returns will be the key to returning to national title contention in the upcoming campaign.