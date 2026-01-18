The Alabama Crimson Tide's defensive outlook for the 2026 season received a massive boost as two premier starters chose to forgo the NFL Draft. Safety Keon Sabb and outside linebacker Yhonzae Pierre have officially decided to return to Tuscaloosa, providing critical continuity for defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.

Sabb was a standout in coverage and one of the team's most experienced leaders last season, while Pierre emerged as a dominant pass rusher, leading the roster in both pressures and sacks. Their decision to stay provides a veteran foundation for a defense that has navigated significant turnover, ensuring that the Crimson Tide retains elite athleticism and high-level production in the secondary and along the edge.

Adding to this defensive momentum, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported on X that former South Carolina edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu has officially committed to Alabama. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, the veteran defender brings significant length and SEC experience to the program for his final year of eligibility.

During his time with the Gamecocks, Umeozulu totaled 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks while appearing in nearly every game of his collegiate career. His arrival helps address the depth concerns created by recent portal departures, giving the coaching staff another versatile weapon to utilize in their aggressive defensive schemes.

The program also addressed its immediate needs on the offensive side of the ball by securing a commitment from Cal Poly transfer Racin Delgatty. A Second-Team All-Big Sky selection, Delgatty arrives in Tuscaloosa as an experienced interior lineman with over 1,300 career snaps at center. Throughout his time in the Big Sky Conference, he built a reputation for consistency, allowing only one sack across 22 games.

The combination of returning defensive leaders and targeted portal additions ensures that Alabama will have the depth and experience necessary to navigate the challenges of the SEC. As the coaching staff continues to refine the roster, the early returns suggest a well-rounded team is taking shape for the upcoming campaign.