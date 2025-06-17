The Alabama football team pulled off a big win on the recruiting trail on Tuesday as the Crimson Tide flipped four-star quarterback Jett Thomalla from Iowa State. Thomalla committed to the Cyclones back in April, but an offer from Alabama in May made him rethink his decision. Thomalla did take an official visit to Iowa State earlier this month, but it wasn't enough to keep him locked in. Kalen DeBoer and the rest of the Alabama coaching staff swooped in and took him away.

“BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jett Thomalla has Flipped his Commitment from Iowa State to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 210 QB from Omaha, NE had been Committed to the Cyclones since April.”

Jett Thomalla had a short message to share upon his commitment to the Alabama football team:

“All glory to God, Roll tide!!” he said.

Thomalla is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #232 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #16 QB and the #1 player in the state of Nebraska. Thomalla currently attends Millard South High School in Omaha, NE. He is a Midwest kid, but he is heading south to play for Alabama.

“Decorated prep signal caller with some peaks and valleys on the game tape, but one that has a chance to emerge as a winner on Saturdays,” Thomalla's scouting report reads. “Looks the part with a budding frame that’s pushing 6-foot-4. Set multiple records as a junior while leading his team to its first state title in 15 years, but isn’t exactly the most consistent passer at this stage as he can struggle with ball placement and fail to find a rhythm when the competition gets ramped up. Comfortable operating out of the gun in single-back sets and seems to find the most success working the quick perimeter game.”

While Thomalla has a ways to go in terms of development, he seems to be on the path toward a successful college career at Alabama.

“More than capable of extending plays and creating opportunities when the pocket breaks down as he climbs away from pressure and keeps his eyes down field,” the scouting report continues. “However, doesn't offer a ton of value as a runner despite being an above-the-rim finisher on the hardwood. Uses touch and trajectory to push the ball into the deeper third, but must get more comfortable firing fastballs over the middle and throwing his targets open. Cut down on the interceptions as an 11th grader and further film study should only improve his ability to anticipate gaps in coverages. Projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level. Likely to need a developmental year or two, but hard not to get excited about the size, velocity and resume.”

This is a nice pickup for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama football team, and it is one that was needed as the Crimson Tide have gotten off to a bit of a slow start in the 2026 cycle.