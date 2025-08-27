The Alabama football program is currently counting down the days until its season-opening road matchup against the Florida State Seminoles on August 30. That game will mark the beginning of a quest from head coach Kalen DeBoer and company to shake off the disappointment of his underwhelming first year in Tuscaloosa with the Crimson Tide.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday, the Tide got some tough news regarding one of their better defensive players as it pertains to his status for their game against Florida State.

“Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer says that defensive lineman Tim Keenan III will probably not be a full go against Florida State,” reported Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Keenan is dealing with a lower body injury.

“Yet to be determined. Probably not, but we'll see,” said DeBoer when asked about whether or not Keenan will be a full go, per Charlie Potter of On3 Sports on X.

Taking the field without Keenan, a redshirt senior defensive lineman who figured to be a big part of that unit this year for Alabama football, would certainly be a tough blow for the Tide as they open up the season in a hostile environment against what figures to be an improved Florida State team.

Can Alabama football turn it around?

Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach Kalen DeBoer watches his team warm up before a game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be the first with DeBoer as head coach of the SEC Crimson Tide.
Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Things were going just fine in Tuscaloosa last year when Alabama beat the Georgia Bulldogs (again), staving off a furious comeback thanks to an unbelievable touchdown catch from Ryan Williams.

Unfortunately, things went downhill quickly from there, as Alabama suffered puzzling losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma and ultimately ended up missing out on the college football playoff despite its new 12 team format.

It wasn't a great start to the post-Nick Saban era, which began when DeBoer was hired in January of last year.

Now, Alabama will look to rebound with a new quarterback in Ty Simpson leading the charge, along with an array of other talented players lined up on both sides of the ball.

Alabama and Florida State are slated to kick things off at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday from Tallahassee.

