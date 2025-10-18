The Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers go at it on Saturday in a massive SEC football showdown, and ahead of this game, Kalen DeBoer's squad got some positive Jam Miller injury news. The running back is expected to play when the Tide hosts the Vols.

“Alabama RB Jam Miller is currently expected to be available against Tennessee, barring a setback. Sources have told

On3 Sports he made good progress throughout the week,” Peter Nakos reported.

Miller leads the Alabama football team with 58 carries and 267 rushing yards in three games. He also has a touchdown. The back exited the Missouri game with a concussion and was questionable with the head injury since the Tide's 27-24 win.

Article Continues Below

The Alabama-Tennessee tilt is a huge game in the SEC and for the national college football landscape. The Volunteers come in with a 5-1 record and ranked 11th in the nation. The sixth-ranked Alabama squad also is 5-1 on the season.

This game offers both team an opportunity to move up in the national rankings and the SEC standings. ‘Bama is currently 3-0 in conference, tied with Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Tennesse is 2-1, which puts them in the mix with 3-1 Georgia and 2-1 LSU.

In the national polls, there will be an openeing next week for teams to move into for sure. That's because No. 2 Miami lost in a stunning upset Friday night. Louisville travelled to South Florida and beat the Hurricanes 24-21. If Alabama wins this game, they will surely move into the top five and maybe even the top three depending on how the rest of the weekend shakes out.