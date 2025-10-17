Alabama football boasts a highly capable offense, with Heisman Trophy contender Ty Simpson leading the way, but it can potentially reach elite status if Jam Miller is operating at full force. The explosive running back has played in just three total games this year and most recently suffered a concussion in last Saturday's 27-24 victory versus Missouri. The Crimson Tide still have a tough SEC slate remaining, so they are counting on him to get right.

Fortunately, it appears head coach Kalen DeBoer and company will have Miller at their disposal for their upcoming rivalry clash. He has been upgraded to probable for this Saturday night's game against Tennessee, per On3's Pete Nakos. The senior ball-carrier was initially considered questionable.

Miller thrived in what was one of Alabama's most impressive showings of the campaign, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown versus the then-undefeated Vanderbilt Commodores in a 30-14 win on Oct. 4. He also amassed 100-plus scrimmage yards in Missouri before exiting during the second half. Miller is a definite difference-maker on a squad that has national championship ambitions.

Simpson has been brilliant, tossing 16 TDs to only one interception through six games, quickly vaulting up the prospect rankings and building a strong case to be a top-15 draft pick. He is the engine of this offense, which is not always the case when it comes to Crimson Tide signal-callers. That being said, Alabama football is at its best when it has an effective running back. Jam Miller is intent on filling that role for the prestigious program.

The 21-year-old is averaging 4.6 yards per carry in a three-game sample size. DeBoer will want to unleash him on a Tennessee defense that gives up 136.0 rushing yards per game.