On Saturday, the Alabama football will look to pick up its first notable win of the season when they hit the road to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday evening. Alabama got off to a horrid start to the season by losing to Florida State but the Crimson Tide have bounced back since then, currently sitting at 2-1 ahead of the matchup.

On Monday, the Crimson Tide got some good news on the injury front ahead of the high-profile matchup.

“Alabama‘s offense will get a big boost on Saturday, as Jam Miller is slated to make his season debut,” reported Charlie Potter of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“I do expect him to go. He practiced yesterday, been building up last week, his volume. So, expect him to play,” said head coach Kalen DeBoer, per Potter.

Miller is an elite talent who has been sorely missed so far this season for Alabama, and his integration into the lineup could make life a lot easier for the Crimson Tide as they look to knock off the Bulldogs on the road.

A huge game for Alabama

Article Continues Below

Even as their dynasty has made its way fully into the rearview mirror over the last several seasons, Alabama football has always consistently beaten the Georgia Bulldogs over the years, even when Georgia is favored in the matchup, as they are this time around.

The one exception to that came in the 2021-22 national championship game, but Crimson Tide fans will point to the multiple key injuries that the team was dealing with in that contest as a rationale for the loss.

Last year, Alabama defeated Georgia in a wild game in Tuscaloosa, at one point racing out to a four-possession lead before Georgia stormed back to take a lead of their own, only for Crimson Tide star wide receiver Ryan Williams to put the game away.

This time, Alabama will look to work some similar magic, this time on the road against a Georgia team that is undefeated but has looked shaky at times to open up this season.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM ET in Athens.