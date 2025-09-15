The Georgia Bulldogs are on the brink of their toughest football test yet this season: a home showdown with Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. It’s a rivalry that has defined the SEC and the national title picture for much of the last decade. As such, every detail matters when these two heavyweights collide. For Georgia football, the margin for error is razor thin. Sure, their record sparkles. However, a fundamental issue threatens to undo their momentum. Before the Bulldogs can prove they’re still the standard of college football, they’ll need to fix one glaring weakness.

Season snapshot: Strong but imperfect start

The Georgia Bulldogs have started their 2025 NCAA football season strong. They have compiled a 3-0 record with a 1-0 mark in SEC play. They secured convincing wins over Marshall and Austin Peay at home, then earned a key road victory against 15th-ranked Tennessee. In those games, they generally demonstrated their resilience and defensive prowess. Despite some offensive struggles, particularly on the line and in passing efficiency, Georgia football’s defense continues to anchor the team.

These results have positioned the Bulldogs as a top contender in the SEC heading into their high-profile home matchup against Alabama. With momentum on their side but critical adjustments still needed, Georgia enters this next challenge with much on the line to maintain their elite status this season.

Here we will look at and discuss the biggest problem that Georgia football will need to fix before their Alabama game.

The offensive line conundrum

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray didn’t mince words when assessing the Bulldogs’ biggest problem: the offensive line. On the “Mac & Murray CFB Show,” Murray recently pointed out that offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has tried to stretch the field. However, Gunner Stockton often doesn’t have enough time to go through his reads.

“The O-line’s got to get it done,” Murray said bluntly.

That assessment came into sharp focus against Tennessee in Week 3. Entering the game, Georgia football was one of just 12 FBS teams not to allow a sack. By the final whistle, though, Stockton had been taken down three times and pressured throughout the second half. What began as a statistical strength quickly turned into a glaring liability. The right side of the line, in particular, has been a revolving door of inconsistency.

Protect to perform

Stockton has shown he can command the offense with poise. That said, his ceiling depends on protection. Without a stable pocket, his accuracy dips, and his ability to target receivers downfield evaporates. Against Austin Peay in Week 2, Stockton attempted 34 passes without completing a single explosive play. That was a troubling stat that drew the attention of national analysts like Joel Klatt.

Georgia doesn’t lack talent at wide receiver, of course. In fact, Drew Bobo has emerged as a steady target, but those weapons are wasted when Stockton is forced to scramble or check down. The Bulldogs must give their quarterback not just survival time. They need to give him the breathing room to execute Mike Bobo’s offensive designs.

Injuries and depth concerns up front

Part of the issue is health. Earnest Greene started at right tackle against Tennessee but couldn’t finish due to injury. Michael Uini stepped in but visibly wore down in the fourth quarter. That was capped off by a devastating strip-sack of Stockton. Juan Gaston returned from injury but looked far from 100 percent. Meanwhile, freshman guard Dontrell Glover was thrust into his first career start. The patchwork unit struggled, and Alabama’s defensive front will only magnify those flaws.

Micah Morris, one of Georgia’s more experienced linemen, must stabilize the interior and set the tone physically. Meanwhile, Bo Hughley’s late-game reps against Tennessee offered a glimmer of hope. Along with Glover, Hughley brings a winning pedigree from Langston Hughes High School. That kind of mentality may be what Georgia needs to survive the coming storm in the trenches.

Building a wall: what must change before Alabama

The blueprint isn’t complicated. Georgia football needs to protect Stockton at all costs. That means cleaner pass sets, stronger communication to pick up stunts and blitzes, and a more disciplined effort to finish blocks. Offensive line coach Stacy Searels faces a critical week of preparation to put together a unit that can withstand Alabama’s relentless front seven.

Monroe Freeling, a young tackle with tremendous upside, could be called on for meaningful snaps. Georgia has recruited elite linemen for years, but talent alone won’t beat Alabama. It will take cohesion, toughness, and a collective will to keep Stockton upright.

The stakes of the Alabama game

The defense can only carry Georgia football so far. Yes, the Bulldogs remain elite on that side of the ball. However, Alabama will test them with sustained drives and field position battles. If Georgia cannot respond offensively, Stockton will spend the night running for his life. With that, the Crimson Tide will seize momentum and likely the game.

This matchup isn’t just about one night in Athens. It’s about Georgia’s identity. Are the Bulldogs still the team that sets the standard for physicality and execution? Or are they a program leaning too heavily on its defensive reputation while waiting for the offense to catch up? The answer will come from the offensive line’s performance.

Urgency of now

Georgia has all the pieces to remain a national title contender. Still, those pieces must fit together in the trenches. Stockton doesn’t need perfection, but he needs trust in his protection to deliver the kind of big plays that swing games. With Drew Bobo in rhythm, Micah Morris anchoring the middle, and young linemen like Juan Gaston and Monroe Freeling stepping up, the Bulldogs still have a chance to control their destiny.

Make no mistake, though, if the offensive line doesn’t quickly improve, Alabama will expose it. For Georgia football, fixing that problem is tantamount to survival.