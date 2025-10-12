Kalen DeBoer accomplished a historic feat that Nick Saban last achieved in the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide's 27-24 win over the No. 14 Missouri Tigers on Saturday night.

Going into the matchup, DeBoer and Alabama has a 4-1 record to the season. After losing to Florida State in the season opener, the team bounced back with four consecutive wins over Louisiana-Monroe, Wisconsin, and ranked sides in Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The latter is what's most significant, especially as the Crimson Tide continue to string wins over the best performing teams in the nation. DeBoer continued that stretch after taking down Missouri for the team's third consecutive win over a ranked opponent.

The head coach's efforts made history in the process, per reporter Connor O'Gara. DeBoer achieved three consecutive wins over ranked opponents in just two seasons. Saban only did it once throughout his 17-year stint with the program.

“Kalen DeBoer just beat AP Top 25 teams in 3 consecutive weeks. Nick Saban did that once in his 17 seasons at Alabama,” O'Gara said.

How Kalen DeBoer, Alabama performed against Missouri

Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide continue to roll with five straight wins after getting past the Missouri Tigers.

Ty Simpson had a great display to write home about with the offense. He completed 23 passes out of 31 attempts for three touchdowns while making 10 rushes for seven yards.

Alabama's run game had a solid outing despite not reaching the end zone. Jam Miller was a bright spot in that area, attempting 20 of the team's 44 carries for 85 yards, while recording four receptions for 25 yards. Five players got to have three or more catches in the receiving game, including Miller. Lotzeir Brooks led the way with four catches for 58 yards. Isaiah Horton came next with three receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown, Germie Bernard had three catches for 20 yards, while Kevin Riley caught three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET.