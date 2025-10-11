The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide advances to a 5-1 record on the season after earning a tough 27-24 Week 7 win over the No. 14 Missouri Tigers. It's the fifth straight victory for the program, as Kalen DeBoer has his team looking fantastic nearing the midway point of the season.

Alabama is seemingly rising in the ranks after many doubted the program after its surprising 31-17 Week 1 loss to Florida State. The bounce back has been impressive, especially considering the Crimson Tide head coach was catching plenty of heat after that loss. Former pro quarterback turned analyst, Robert Griffin III, couldn't help but praise DeBoer for turning things around amid the outside noise.

“Kalen DeBoer had his back against the wall after Week 1 and has only shown how GREAT OF A COACH he is since. Phenomenal road win against a really good Mizzou team. YOU LOVE TO SEE IT.”

DeBoer, who turns 51 in October, has helped lead Alabama to several big wins so far this season. In the Crimson Tide's five-game winning streak, the team has earned victories over No. 10 Georgia and No. 20 Vanderbilt. Missouri was the third Top 25-ranked team that Kalen DeBoer and his squad have beaten this season.

But the job isn't finished yet. Alabama still has six games remaining on the regular season schedule, with three of them being against currently ranked teams. Regardless, the five straight wins have been impressive for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

The team will now prepare for a home contest in Week 8 when Alabama takes on the currently No. 12-ranked. Tennessee Volunteers. A victory could catapult the Crimson Tide up the rankings.