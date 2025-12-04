You can make an argument that this game against the Philadelphia Eagles is the biggest game of the season for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts are taking on the defending Super Bowl champions, who have lost two straight games, whereas the Bolts are winners of four of their last five and are coming off a 31-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

One thing stands out from that contest against the Raiders. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured his left hand while being tackled early in the first quarter. Trey Lance replaced Herbert for almost an entire drive, then No. 10 returned to action for the rest of the game.

Herbert underwent surgery on his left hand on Monday. The team did not practice on Tuesday, and then Herbert missed practice altogether on Wednesday. His status for Thursday is still not reported; however, the team will have one more practice on Friday ahead of their MNF matchup.

LA offensive coordinator Greg Roman spoke to the media about his starting quarterback's chances.

“We’re really optimistic Justin’s going to play.”

Despite what the coaches and even Herbert himself have said about his chances, the only way he can play is if he practices in some capacity. Jim Harbaugh is prepping Trey Lance for certain scenarios just in case Herbert does not play or can't take a snap under center. Even if Herbert does start, Lance could see some snaps in the red zone or under center in short-yardage situations.

Stay tuned for more information about Herbert's practice participation and his game status for Monday night against an Eagles team aiming to get back on track. A win for either team would improve their record to 9-4.