Former Heisman Trophy winner and current Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, the quarterback who authored one of the greatest seasons in LSU history, couldn’t avoid questions about the Tigers’ latest coaching shakeup.

With LSU hiring Lane Kiffin away from Ole Miss in a stunning move, Burrow was asked to weigh in on the situation during a recent press conference, considering the circumstances under which the coach was hired.

Burrow initially responded with silence and a shrug, visibly amused as reporters pressed him for a take on the situation. After a brief pause, he finally offered a crisp, almost playful answer.

“I think he's a good coach,” Burrow said with a smile and another shrug, via Bengals reporter James Rapien. “I guess we'll see how it goes. Those are my thoughts.”

Burrow’s calculated tone stood out because of what he represents to LSU. He is a program legend who led the Tigers to a 15-0 season, a national championship, and a Heisman Trophy under legendary coach Ed Orgeron in 2019 before being selected No. 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

His words carry weight in Baton Rouge, even when he chooses not to say much. However, when reporters also asked Burrow about the unique circumstances surrounding Kiffin leaving Ole Miss, which is preparing for the college football playoff. Burrow seemed unaware of the Rebels’ playoff bid, gave another brief but honest assessment.

“Yeah, it's certainly not an ideal situation,” Burrow said. He then followed up with a more pointed question of his own about staff continuity, adding, “does the rest of the staff stay or do they go too? …Yeah, certainly not an ideal situation for a playoff run, that's for sure.”

Kiffin’s abrupt exit after a solid 11-1 season has become one of the most-discussed moves of the coaching carousel in the 2025 season. Meanwhile, LSU, which fired Brian Kelly midseason after a blowout 44-23 loss to Texas A&M, hopes Kiffin can reignite the championship aura that defined Burrow’s era.

Burrow didn’t offer a glowing endorsement or a criticism, but his restrained responses reflected just how unpredictable the college football landscape has become.

As LSU begins the Kiffin era, the expectations will be enormous, and the Tigers’ ability to reclaim national relevance next season will define whether this bold move pays off, but for now, Ole Miss is going to advance without their head coach, who has routed them till now.