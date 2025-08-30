The No. 8 Alabama football stumbled right out of the gate of its 2025 campaign, as the Crimson Tide fell prey to the unranked Florida State Seminoles on the road Saturday night via a 31-17 score. Making the night worse for Alabama in Tallahassee was the possible injury suffered by wide receiver Ryan Williams.

The sophomore wideout reportedly exited the game and went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Florida State contest, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3. Williams needed assistance to get off the field after a scary hit to the head from a Florida State player.

Ryan Williams was helped off the field after suffering an apparent injury in the 4th quarter vs. FSU. There was no targeting after review on the play. pic.twitter.com/3jFuXYSJ3I — ESPN (@espn) August 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before he left the game at the Doak Campbell Stadium, Williams only managed to record a total of 30 receiving yards with zero touchdowns on five receptions. He and Alabama football had a hard time finding rhythm on offense, with Florida State consistently making stops.

The Crimson Tide went just 6-for-17 on third downs and 2-for-5 on fourth downs. They were also flagged for eight penalties for 70 yards. However, senior wide receiver Germie Bernard shone downfield for Alabama football, finishing the contest with 146 receiving yards on eight catches.

Alabama got in front early, scoring the first points of the game when quarterback Ty Simpson found tight end Josh Cuevas for a two-yard touchdown in the opening period. But Florida State football scored the next 24 points of the contest to bury Alabama in a 14-point lead. Simpson concluded his night with 254 passing yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-43 pass completions. On the ground, Alabama only had 74 rushing yards on 29 carries.

It was far from the ideal start to the 2025 college football season for Williams and the Crimson Tide, which can be expected to drop in the rankings. For Williams, his lowly production against Florida State doused cold water on the lofty expectations people have of him following his fantastic freshman Alabama football season in Tuscaloosa. In 2024, Williams generated 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 48 receptions across 13 games.

Looking ahead, Alabama will have a date with the UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference on Sept. 6, when the Crimson Tide play their first 2025 home game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.