Alabama football started off the 2025 season on the wrong foot Saturday. The Crimson Tide got smacked by Florida State, 31-17, in a disappointing contest. Former Alabama quarterback and Super Bowl champion Joe Namath posted to social media following the loss.

Namath didn't have many good things to say about the game.

“Well. It looks like this could be a loooong season,” Namath said on X, formerly Twitter.

Alabama football got beat soundly by Florida State on the road. Florida State entered the game unranked, after winning just two games in 2024. Alabama football entered the season with a top 10 ranking, which it will surely lose this coming week.

The Crimson Tide allowed 382 total yards to the Seminoles, including 230 rushing yards. At least one Alabama football columnist ranted after the game that it was one of the worst program losses in recent memory.

Kalen DeBoer has to turn things around at Alabama quickly

Kalen DeBoer is in his second season leading the Alabama football program, and he is losing supporters. Alabama missed the College Football Playoff in 2024, and is already in danger of missing it once again. That's unacceptable to Crimson Tide fans who saw the program excel time and time again when Nick Saban was in charge.

The Crimson Tide can certainly still get to the CFP, but the road ahead is not easy. Alabama football has several games this season against ranked opponents. In the coming weeks, the squad has to go on the road to play at Georgia and South Carolina.

In order to win in the games ahead, Alabama football must fix some of the issues. The Crimson Tide were penalized eight times against Florida State, for 70 yards. Several of those penalties killed drives where the offense was needed to score.

Alabama football won nine games in 2024. The squad is breaking in several new starters this season. One of them is quarterback Ty Simpson, who passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns against Florida State.

“I promise you one thing — and it goes to every Alabama fan and my teammates — that I'm gonna work hard and we're gonna get this fixed,” Simpson said after the loss, per 247 Sports.

Alabama next plays Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.