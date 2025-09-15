Alabama Crimson Tide football notched its second win of the season on Saturday, taking down Wisconsin, 38-14. They also got some good news on Monday when head coach Kalen DeBoer told the media that he expects defensive lineman LT Overton to play in two weeks when Alabama returns to the field.

The Crimson Tide have a bye week coming up but return on September 27 in a marquee showdown at Georgia.

Overton suffered an apparent injury in the third quarter against the Badgers as he was seen hobbling over to the medical tent before eventually returning to the game. He later left the contest again and returned to the Alabama locker room.

The senior recorded his first sack of the season against Wisconsin, which was the first of four that the Crimson Tide had in the game. Overton also had three tackles and three pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

After the game, DeBoer praised his entire defensive unit.

“That’s great to see,” he said in his postgame press conference. “We may send some pressure at times, but there were some sacks where our guys just won their one-on-ones and continue to work off each other. There’s a couple times where the quarterback made passes, there’s gonna be times where there’s a lane that opens up.

“They got good football players, too. But for the most part, I thought we were there. And it was the next guy, running to the ball carrier, running to the quarterback. And so just continue to harass them over and over and over. Just being present. So I love the effort that the guys gave. We’ll see more on the film, but it seemed positive.”

Alabama's game against Georgia will be the first of four in a row against ranked SEC opponents. It could be a season-defining stretch in the program's second post-Nick Saban season.