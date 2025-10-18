Nick Saban retired as the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach after the 2023-24 season. Since then, there has been speculation that he could potentially return to coaching if the right opportunity came knocking. On Saturday, his wife, Terry Saban, otherwise known as Mrs. Terry, shared her reaction to the speculation surrounding her husband's possible return to coaching.

Terry Saban claimed that she believes if Nick Saban were to be a head coach again, he would win his eighth career national championship. However, she also claims that he and she are enjoying their time away from college football, according to ESPN's “College GameDay” and On3 Sports. Saban's wife also teased Georgia Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart and Ole Miss Rebels HC Lane Kiffin in her comments as well.

“I have no doubt if Nick wanted to go back to coaching, he could win his eighth national championship,” said Terry Saban. “But we're having too much fun, and we wouldn't want to take that opportunity away from all of our baby coaches. Like Kirby and Lane.”

Kiffin saw Terry Saban's comments on Saturday morning, and he shared his immediate reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter. The 14-year veteran head coach thanked Nick Saban's wife and followed his comment up with a laughing emoji.

“Thanks, Mrs. Terry.”

So, from the sounds of it, it doesn't sound like a return to coaching is in the cards for Nick Saban. After 28 total years of being a head coach (17 with Alabama), the seven-time championship-winning coach is seemingly enjoying his retirement, while also having fun on the “College GameDay” set alongside Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Rece Davis, and Desmond Howard.