When the video of Alabama drawing up a screen pass for left tackle Kadyn Proctor against Georgia went viral, many fans said they wished the 336-pound senior had reached the end zone. Nobody wanted him to score more than All-American teammate Parker Brailsford.

To most people, the play came out of left field. But Proctor's teammates were ready, and Brailsford, in particular, was hoping he would see his teammate cross the goal line. Brailsford admitted that he would have tried to “pick him up” if Proctor scored.

“I wanted him to score,” Brailsford said, via Nick Kelly of AL.com. “I wanted to try and pick him up. I was very excited for him.”

Brailsford and Proctor are the two anchors of Alabama's sturdy offensive line. Brailsford, a 2024 first-team All-American, and Proctor, a second-team SEC left tackle, are both expected to be selected early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer admitted that the play had been on his mind since fall camp. He decided to finally implement it after Proctor made an impressive catch during a Week 5 practice session.

Proctor's screen pass took the Tide inside the five-yard line, where they would score just moments later before the half ended.

Alabama returns to top 10 after beating Georgia

The play ultimately proved crucial to Alabama's 24-21 win over Georgia. Without it, the Tide might not have been able to add another touchdown right before halftime, which would have changed the complexity of the one-score game.

The victory vaulted Alabama back into the top 10 of the AP college football rankings. The team entered the season ranked No. 8, but dropped to No. 21 after its Week 1 loss to Florida State. They have since rattled off three consecutive wins to return to national title contention.

Alabama returns home for its second attempt to defend its top-10 ranking. Week 6 will also be a redemption opportunity against Vanderbilt. The Commodores memorably upset the then-No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide in Week 5 of the 2024 season in Nashville.