File this play under ‘big-man dreams.' With the Alabama Crimson Tide threatening late in the first half at Georgia, quarterback Ty Simpson uncorked a designed OT screen, slipping the ball to left tackle Kadyn Proctor in the flat. The 6-foot-7, 366-pound Proctor snagged it, rumbled through contact, and bulldozed down to the 2-yard line, setting up Simpson’s keep for six and a two-score lead.

Alabama just ran a screen pass to OT Kadyn Proctor

The play was pure misdirection and perfect timing. Alabama showed flow to the perimeter, let the Georgia Bulldogs' second level overrun the look, then leaked Proctor into space behind the line for the quick-hitter. Once the big fella had the rock, it turned into a crowd-surf: one cut, two broken tackles, and a convoy to the doorstep. A couple of snaps later, Simpson finished the job with a 2-yard touchdown to push the margin to 24–14 before the break.

It’s the kind of call that says a lot about where the Crimson Tide offense is under Ryan Grubb. Alabama is still built on precision, but it’s not afraid to get weird when it can steal a possession or a red-zone chance. Earlier in the night, the Tide also hit a gadget pass to convert a third down on the same drive, more evidence they were willing to empty the drawer to keep Georgia off balance.

Why did it work? Eye candy and personnel stress. Georgia’s defense had to respect motion and perimeter action, which created a soft alley for Proctor to slip out. Because the throw came behind the line, Alabama could sell the screen and let the bigs get out, turning a “what are they doing?” moment into a near-touchdown for their left tackle.

Ty Simpson deserves flowers, too. He played with poise, manipulated protections, and delivered the ball on time, whether it was to a receiver or a 300-plus-pounder moonlighting as one. That calm showed up right after Proctor’s run, when Simpson punched in the score and jogged back to the sideline like it was all drawn up on a napkin.

In an Alabama–Georgia game that rarely lacks drama, this was the sequence that stole the first-half spotlight. Social media can not stop talking about the ‘scariest' 11-yard run in college football.