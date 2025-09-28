Alabama might have had the play of the day during college football Week 5 with a screen pass against Georgia. As much as Kalen DeBoer has been known for his offensive creativity, nobody expected the Tide to put the ball in the hands of left tackle Kadyn Proctor at a crucial moment in the game.

The play was shockingly positive, as a confused Georgia defense struggled to tackle the 366-pound lineman for an 11-yard gain. Virtually every viewer could not believe what had just happened, but that was all part of DeBoer's plan.

“That went in during fall camp,” DeBoer said after the game, via On3 Sports' Blake Byler. “It was going really well, then we had one that didn't go well, so we shelved it for a little bit.”

The team recently began practicing the play again, and Proctor made an impressive catch in Week 5 practice, leading to the Tide re-integrating it into their game plan.

Leave it up to DeBoer to discover that his star left tackle has sticky hands. Proctor nearly barreled into the end zone from 13 yards out, but he set up a first-and-goal that quarterback Ty Simpson would punch in the following play.

Many teams have run trick plays before that ideally lead to a throw to a wide-open offensive lineman, typically in the end zone. Nobody expects a screen pass to said lineman that forces him to make the catch and run downhill.

Proctor is a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, in large part due to his athleticism, strength and footwork. He earned recognition for those traits as a blocker, but Proctor showed on Saturday that he can help his team advance the ball in multiple ways.

Kalen DeBoer improves to 2-0 against Georgia with Alabama

Kadyn Proctor's screen pass was just one of the several brilliant offensive plays that powered Alabama to a 24-21 victory over Georgia. Much like they did in 2024, the Tide ended up silencing doubters for at least one week with a thrilling win over the Bulldogs.

The win makes DeBoer 2-0 against Georgia in his brief tenure as the Alabama head football coach. He handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the year on both occasions.

Alabama improves to 3-1 with the win while extending its win streak to three. The Tide nearly fell out of the AP top 25 rankings after their 14-point Week 1 loss to Florida State, but they should vault back into the top 10 for Week 6.