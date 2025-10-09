No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams popped up on the injury report leading up to the game against the No. 14 Missouri Tigers. The injury was undisclosed, so it isn't entirely clear what he is dealing with, but the program listed him as probable. On Thursday, the Crimson Tide revealed his official status for Saturday's contest.

Reports indicate that Williams, who is 18 years old, is expected to play against Missouri, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. Alabama will have one of its top wideouts available against a Tigers team that is on a five-game winning streak.

“Sources have told On3 Sports that Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams has tracked well this week and is expected to be available against No. 14 Missouri. Was listed as probable on the initial SEC availability report.”

Article Continues Below

The sophomore wide receiver has played four out of five games so far this season after missing Alabama's 73-0 Week 2 win against Louisiana-Monroe due to a concussion. When on the field, Ryan Williams has proven to be a go-to pass option for quarterback Ty Simpson. Williams has recorded 21 receptions, 336 receiving yards, and three touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide wideout emerged as a star talent during his freshman year. He made numerous amazing plays for Alabama, and at the time, was the youngest athlete in the FBS at just 17 years old. Expectations are through the roof for Ryan Williams, as many believe he has the talent to become a legitimate star in the NFL. He'll have a chance to help Alabama advance to a 5-1 record against an undefeated Missouri team.