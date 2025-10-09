Two of the top teams in the SEC Power Rankings are scheduled to face off in Week 7 as Missouri hosts Alabama. In the weekly SEC media teleconference, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz engaged in a hilarious exchange with Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

“Are you gonna wear the black hoodie of death on the sideline this game with us wearing black jerseys?” asked Drinkwitz on the teleconference. The Missouri coach had the 10-minute media block directly before DeBoer. He stayed on the conference call to ask his question.

“I got to fit in somehow,” DeBoer responded after chuckling at the question. “More than likely. We'll see what the forecast is. I kind of know, but I'm expecting that. It's kind of got the life of its own right now. We're rolling with it.”

The hoodie of DeBoer has been a story that has grown in recent weeks. He donned a red polo in the Crimson Tide's first game of the year. That week, the team fell to Florida State. Since then, he has been sporting the black hoodie, and Alabama has yet to lose. Overall, the Tide are 12-2 when DeBoer hits the sideline wearing the black hoodie. This is not the first time this week the Alabama coach has been asked about the hoodie.

“It's funny how something you've done for so long all the sudden becomes a thing now,” the Tide coach said on the Bussin with the Boys podcast in response to a question about washing the now infamous hoodie. “I'm good about whatever. That's what I've been comfortable in for years. They're just making it even more comfortable. But yeah, it does get washed, I promise you that. There's been a couple hot games the last couple of weeks.”

Temperatures at game time in Missouri are expected to be in the 70s with sunny skies. While a hooded sweatshirt might not be comfortable for some in that weather, DeBoer will gladly wear it if it means the Tide gets the win. Drinkwitz most likely does not care what the other coach is wearing. He is just focused on getting his team ready to play.