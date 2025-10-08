There weren't a ton of marquee matchups during Week 6 of the college football season, but like usual, it ended up being an exciting weekend. There were a couple of huge upsets that are going to knock some teams out of our rankings, but we saw some other big teams take care of business in ranked matchups. All in all, there is some movement in our College Football Top 25 Week 7 Power Rankings.

1. Oregon

Oregon was on a bye week in Week 6, and the big win against Penn State from the week prior isn't looking as good after the Nittany Lions shockingly lost to UCLA. The Ducks have another top 10 matchup this weekend against Indiana.

2. Ohio State

The Buckeyes easily cruised to victory against Minnesota last weekend. Who knows when Ohio State will be tested again.

3. Miami

Miami continues to look the part as the team picked up another huge win against Florida State. The Hurricanes are in the driver's seat in the ACC.

4. Ole Miss

Ole Miss is in a great spot in the SEC right now, but the schedule presents some challenges down the road. It will be interesting to see if the Rebels continue to be a threat.

5. Alabama

Last year, Alabama was shocked by Vanderbilt when the Tide were ranked No. 1 in the country. On Saturday, Alabama got some revenge with a huge win at home.

6. Texas A&M

Texas A&M feels a lot like Ole Miss in the sense that both teams are often viewed as contenders at this point in the year, but it doesn't always last. So far so good, however.

7. Oklahoma

One of the best rivalries in college football is the Red River Showdown. Oklahoma vs. Texas will square off this weekend, and it's a big one. The Longhorns lost to Florida over the weekend, and they absolutely need a win against their rival. The Sooners could get John Mateer back from injury for this one, which would be huge.

8. Georgia

Georgia bounced back from a tough loss against Alabama, and the Bulldogs still look like one of the best teams in the SEC.

9. Indiana

Indiana has a chance to have a big climb in our power rankings with a win at Oregon this weekend. Right now, the Hoosiers are No. 9 in our Top 25.

10. Texas Tech

Texas Tech continues to look like the best team in the Big 12. The Red Raiders have looked strong, and the rest of the Big 12 really hasn't.

11. LSU

LSU has a lot to figure out, but there is still time to do it. Right now, the Tigers are still in a fine spot as they only have one loss. They can probably afford one more and still make the College Football Playoff.

12. Tennessee

Coming in at No. 12 in our College Football Week 7 Top 25 Power Rankings is Tennessee. The Volunteers could easily be undefeated with a big win against Georgia, but they squandered the opportunity.

13. Notre Dame

Notre Dame already has two losses, but because of other team's falling, the Fighting Irish are right back in the CFP hunt.

14. Michigan

Michigan is also getting back in the hunt after winning a few games in a row. The Wolverines have one loss against Oklahoma, and they have a huge matchup this weekend at USC in what feels like a CFP elimination game.

15. Missouri

Rounding out the top 15 of our top 25 power rankings is Missouri. The Tigers are still unbeaten, but they have to play Alabama this weekend. Massive game in the SEC.

16. Georgia Tech

It hasn't been easy, but Georgia Tech is still undefeated. The Yellow Jackets are in a great spot in the ACC and could very well make a run at the title game.

17. Illinois

Illinois has bounced back well since getting destroyed by Indiana, but a very difficult challenge awaits this weekend against Ohio State. A win would put the Fighting Illini back in the CFP conversation.

18. BYU

One big threat to Texas Tech in the Big 12 is BYU. The Cougars are off to a strong start, but they need to find a way to finish better than they did last year.

19. Arizona State

Arizona State is another threat in the Big 12. The Sun Devils have already suffered one loss on the season, but their conference title hopes are still in good shape.

20. Virginia

Virginia was on no one's radar a couple of weeks ago, but after beating Florida State and Louisville, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 20 in our Week 7 College Football Top 25 Power Rankings.

21. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt suffered a tough loss against Alabama over the weekend, but that defeat doesn't ruin any SEC or CFP chances. The Commodores are alive, and they are good.

22. USF

Our Group of Five leader is still USF, but Memphis isn't too far behind. It's going to be exciting race to the finish line.

23. Memphis

Memphis is off to a strong start this season, and the Tigers look like one of the best Group of Five teams in the country.

24. Iowa State

After some very close calls, Iowa State finally suffered its first loss of the season in Week 6. The Cyclones have some work to do.

25. Penn State

Penn State suffered the most shocking upset of the college football season so far last weekend. The Nittany Lions lost to UCLA, who was previously winless and had recently fired its head coach. Penn State is a disaster right now, but this is still a team filled with talent.

Just missed: USC, Cincinnati, Florida State