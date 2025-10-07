The 2025 Alabama football team is rolling now after struggling to start the year with a loss against Florida State. One reason has been the offense's creativity. They have an elite passing attack, and the creativity has been key in keeping defenses honest. Ty Simpson has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and they are using a secret weapon, offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.

On Tuesday, when talking to the media, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson revealed the hilarious name for the offensive packages, including Proctor as a ball carrier. The name is Krispy because Proctor loves Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Krispy is also a nickname that his teammates gave Proctor, so it's only fitting that the package's name would mirror that.

“Krispy, because he said his nickname is Krispy Kreme,” Simpson said. “For all the doughnuts he eats. Don’t tell him I said that.”

Most people did not even consider using Proctor as an offensive weapon before the Crimson Tide first used it against Georgia.

Alabama threw a screen pass to him for an 11-yard gain in the red zone in the second quarter against Georgia. On the next play, Simpson punched in a two-yard run for a touchdown to give the Crimson Tide a 24-14 lead.

Kirk Herbstreit, who was providing color commentary on the game, couldn’t help but laugh as the 6-feet-7 and 366-pound standout steamrolled over any Georgia defenders brave enough to try to tackle him. Then, in Alabama’s 30-14 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, Proctor was given the ball again when Alabama was third-and-1 in the fourth quarter. He tumbled across the first-down marker, extending Alabama’s drive and helping the Crimson Tide win.

After the game, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer couldn’t help but smile when asked about the play.

“Just give it to the big man and let him rumble,” DeBoer said. “He did a great job. I mean, it’s just hard to bring down a guy that’s that size and that athletic. So, happy that he did a good job handling and securing the football.

“It’s not something he does as much as the other guys, and it’s a big moment in the game. So, I love the idea of putting the call in. Love the play call and good execution.”

Alabama gets Missouri this weekend in a game that Kalen DeBoer has stressed is not a “trap,” but it will help if they have the Proctor play to use up their sleeve to catch the Tigers off guard.