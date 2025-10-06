The 2025 Alabama football season got off to an awful start. The Crimson Tide lost to Florida State in a game where the offense struggled to move the ball. There were many questions regarding the Crimson Tide's offense, especially Ty Simpson. Now, there's an argument that he's the best quarterback in the country after the way this Alabama offense has been playing.

The biggest standout for Alabama in their four-game winning streak has easily been Ty Simpson under center. During a Monday appearance on “The Next Round,” FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt praised how well Simpson has played while slamming Arch Manning.

“If Ty Simpson’s name were Ty Manning, we would cancel the end-of-the-season Heisman Trophy ceremony and just do it now,” Klatt said. “That’s the best pure passing game in college football. Simpson has been the best quarterback in college football from a passing perspective.

“Simpson’s incredible. I get to buzz through other tapes, but I study the two teams I’m going to do, and Wisconsin just so happened to have Alabama on their schedule. So, last week, when preparing for Wisconsin, I really drank the Alabama film when they played Wisconsin. And there were about five times when I paused the film. I was like, ‘Whoa. Like, that was a big league, top-three draft pick throw.'”

Ty Simpson's Heisman Trophy odds are soaring, and it is due to how he has looked over the last two weeks. According to FanDuel, he has the third-best odds at +750, only behind Dante Moore and Carson Beck, and then he is just ahead of Jeremiah Smith.

Simpson was the biggest reason behind Alabama’s 30-14 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, completing 23-of-his-31 pass attempts for 340 yards and two touchdowns, compared to one interception.

Through five games, Simpson has thrown for 1,478 yards and 13 touchdowns to only one interception with a 70.3% completion percentage. He has also run for two touchdowns this season to keep the defense honest. He has excelled in running Ryan Grubb and Kalen DeBoer's offense after stumbling in Week 1.

The Crimson Tide is turning a corner at the right time. The most significant indicator has been how little the team has been penalized as the season has continued. Ty Simpson and the Tide will be ready for their road game against Missouri in Week 7, where they can make another statement.