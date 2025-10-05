Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson continues to turn heads, this time earning praise from one of college football’s most famous Heisman winners.

On ESPN’s College GameDay, Desmond Howard said the sophomore has “played himself into the Heisman conversation,” highlighting his precision, poise, and leadership since the Crimson Tide’s season-opening loss to Florida State.

Howard’s words reflect the growing confidence around Simpson’s rise. After completing just 23 of 43 passes in Week 1, the Alabama quarterback has since flipped the narrative, posting a 77.4% completion rate with 11 touchdowns and zero turnovers in the last three games.

With dynamic control of the offense, Simpson has guided the Alabama football team to three straight wins, including an emotional revenge victory over Georgia.

His standout performance against Vanderbilt in Week 6 not only solidified Alabama’s bounce-back but also caught the attention of former Texas A&M star and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

After the game, Manziel met Simpson on the field and offered a simple but powerful message:

“Hell of a game, bro. You playing like a baller.”

Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel congratulating Alabama QB Ty Simpson after defeating Vanderbilt. “Hell of a game, bro. You playing like a baller.” @TDAlabamaMag pic.twitter.com/LOgJeavHxW — Matthew Mason (@MatthewMason__) October 4, 2025

The moment quickly went viral. A symbolic passing of the torch from one electric SEC quarterback to another. For Simpson, the recognition is validation of his recent surge and proof that Alabama’s offensive evolution under head coach Kalen DeBoer is paying dividends.

Manziel’s comments came after Simpson threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score in the 41-17 win over Vanderbilt.

The victory not only avenged last season’s shocking upset in Nashville but also reasserted Alabama’s control heading into the toughest part of its SEC schedule.

Off the field, the Crimson Tide also scored a major recruiting win. Four-star cornerback Nash Johnson III committed to Alabama over Georgia, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt, giving DeBoer another elite piece for the future.

The timing, coming just before the Vanderbilt game, added to the weekend’s surge of momentum in Tuscaloosa.

With the team climbing back up the rankings and its young quarterback gaining national traction, Alabama looks every bit like a contender again.

If Simpson keeps producing at this level, Desmond Howard’s prediction of a Heisman invitation may not be far-fetched.